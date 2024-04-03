Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party has drawn attention to the unequal treatment between adults marrying young girls and individuals engaging in same-sex marriages.

His remarks follow the controversial marriage involving Gborbu Wulomo, aged 63, who married a 13-year-old girl.

The incident has ignited debates regarding the necessity for stricter measures against child marriage in the country.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, a Ga priest, faced significant criticism after a video of his wedding to the young girl, Naa Okromo, surfaced. The ceremony, which garnered widespread attention, occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, who has vocally opposed custodial sentences in anti-gay legislation, questioned the disparity in punishments, where homosexuals face stiffer penalties than older men marrying minors.

On Thursday, February 8, Parliament passed a law imposing a three-to-five-year prison term for individuals intentionally promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ activities. Offenders caught in the act are subject to a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years in prison.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Mr. Otchere-Darko criticized Ghana for overlooking child marriage while attempting to enforce sanctions on consenting homosexual relationships.

“In Ghana, you face a maximum jail term of 12 months if you force a minor into marriage, according to Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560). Once assented, the law that seeks to presumably protect our family values (which ignores child marriage by the way) will impose a prison sentence of up to five years for the “willful promotion, sponsorship or support of LGBTQ+ activities”. In fact two consenting adults of same sex face a stiffer sentence if they are found kissing in public than the 70-year old man who marries a 14-year old girl,” he posted.

