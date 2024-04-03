President Akufo-Addo will soon address the nation regarding the controversial revenue mobilization contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML).

This decision follows a plea from Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, urging the President to make public the KPMG audit report on the contract for transparency and accountability.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin elaborated that President Akufo-Addo received the audit report from KPMG on March 27, 2024.

He further explained that the President has been diligently reviewing the findings and is prepared to communicate his decisions to Ghanaians shortly.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, received from KPMG its report on the audit conducted, at the behest of the President, on the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

“President Akufo-Addo is studying the findings of the audit report, and will, in due course, make his decisions known to the Ghanaian people.

“It will be recalled that on 2nd January 2024, the President appointed KPMG to audit the contracts entered into between GRA and SML, and subsequently directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the contracts, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under their terms.”



