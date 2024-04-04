The Unposted Environmental Health Officers and Assistants Association, a group of about 1500 individuals from the three schools of hygiene in Ho, Tamale, and Accra, are urging the government to employ them urgently, as their services are needed across the country.

The Association asserts that the country’s sanitation situation is in a state of disarray, and their services are required to address it.

The Association had previously threatened to stage a protest on April 17, demanding the government to grant them financial clearance for employment.

Despite completing their mandatory one-year national service, these officers report that they have hit a roadblock in their efforts to secure postings from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources since 2021.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Fred Awine, the General Secretary of the association, expressed his dissatisfaction with the country’s current environment.

He emphasised that the country’s sanitation situation is in a mess, which is why their services are needed.

“We are in a mess in terms of sanitation. If you look around, you see our environment and any other thing, it doesn’t look pleasing. And they need our services, our seniors who are on the field need our services.

“They have posted up to 2021…No year badge is in the house, It is only from 2021 that we are in the house,” he stated.

