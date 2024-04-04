The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, has clarified that his appointment was not politically influenced.

Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, who also holds the title of Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, took office on April 1, 2022.

Some reports suggested that his appointment was politically influenced.

But in an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he stated that he was chosen for the position after applying along with other candidates.

“As strange as that day may look, I actually entered the office still thinking it was April fool. To be honest with you, then I left and the next day I came, and I realized that it was neither April fool nor was I dreaming. It’s just by the grace of God that things happened legitimately, and it has nothing to do with politics. It’s not a political appointment.

“I applied for the job, there was a vacancy, a couple of us applied and I attended interviews and had to defend myself. You had to show you have some legal texts-whether articles. I had to carry my huge book, the new edition,” he told host Bernard Avle.

He succeeded Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, a private legal practitioner who retired.

