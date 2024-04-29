Seven persons have perished while 14 are in critical condition following a crash that occurred on Sunday, April 28, at Dadwen, a suburb in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident involved a Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle with registration number AS 2889-19 from Dunkwa, headed towards Kumasi, and a trailer vehicle with registration number AS 468-S from Anwiankwanta, en route to Obuasi. A Jetta salon car, registered as GT 3171-11, was also involved in the accident.

Eyewitnesses report that the Toyota Hiace was travelling at high speed and lost control, veering off its lane and colliding with the long vehicle at Dadwen.

Of the 20 persons involved in the accident, fourteen survived with injuries, while six tragically lost their lives at the scene. One of the injured passengers passed away at the AGA hospital shortly after being admitted.

Speaking with Citi News, Akwasi Acquah, an eyewitness, recounted, “On our way, we saw a private car branch in, and the trailer was also coming from the opposite direction. The bus was also from Obuasi. The trailer was running at a top speed from the opposite direction.”

“The road is also small, so it seemed as though the cars were also trying to save one another. People started running helter-skelter. What has happened here today has never happened here before. Women and children have been injured and some have died.”

Mercy Mensah, who lost her sister in the accident, is appealing to the general public for assistance in caring for two children who survived the accident.

“We were on our way to Cape Coast. She got a car first. We got a cat later, heading to Obuasi. As soon as we alighted from the car, I got a call giving me the news of my sister’s accident around Kyekyewere. In fact, the scene that greeted us upon arrival was an eyesore. The rate at which the car had smashed under the articulator was very bad. We followed up to the mortuary and saw my sister dead with her body parts scattered.”

“She has two children, one has broken limbs and a leg, and the other has cuts around his head.”

Abdulai Boafo, the head of the National Disaster Management (NADMO) district at Fomena, stated, “The contractor must endeavor to add road markings on the roads to help road users who ply that road.”

He further mentioned that NADMO is currently in a meeting with other district security agencies to discuss the next steps.

