Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently criticised the government’s rationale for continuing Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd’s (SML) downstream petroleum audit services contract.

He described the decision by the government as ‘unattainable and hogwash’.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo in response to the audit conducted by KPMG regarding the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and SML directed that the upstream petroleum audit and minerals audit services by the latter may be considered for termination.



The president, however, stated, that there is a clear need for the downstream petroleum audit services provided by SML. A statement from the presidency on the audit added that GRA and the State have benefited from these services since SML commenced providing them.

But speaking on the issue at the party’s headquarters during the Moment of Truth series on April 29, Sammy Gyamfi challenged the government’s position after the president’s directive on the matter.

“…the justification being mounted by the government for the continuation of the SML downstream petroleum audit services are completely untenable and hogwash,” he stated.



He continued: “No patriotic Ghanaian or discerning mind will support or justify this unconscionable nation-wrecking transaction. It will only take a corrupt, reckless and irresponsible government to entertain such a colossal report,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital