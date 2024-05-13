The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has been granted bail after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in some disturbances at a registration centre on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A statement by the police over the weekend indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was detained in connection with a recent disturbance during the limited voter registration exercise in Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, where one individual was injured and subsequently hospitalised.

Confirming the bail to Citi News, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the legislator was granted instant bail and insisted that Collins Dauda committed no crime.

“He [Collins Dauda] was immediately granted bail. And so he is currently on bail. And the police say that they are conducting their investigation, so he will hear from them. At no point was the Honorable Collins Dauda present at the scene.

“He was not there [at the scene] because he was busy in his constituency monitoring the registration process. So it came to us as a surprise when the police issued that statement, creating the impression as though Collins Dauda had committed a crime when they knew that he was not even at the scene when the said incident happened.”

Sammy Gyamfi further condemned the arrest and urged the police to focus their efforts on apprehending the true perpetrators of the disturbance.

“So we condemn what the police did and we are calling on them to focus on arresting the real perpetrators of that chaos, of those criminal actions. The NPP hoodlums and bandits were led by a known NPP bandit called Anointing.

“He is a notorious guy in the area, everybody knows him, the police know him, they know where he lives. They should focus on arresting and prosecuting those hoodlums who went to the voting centre to harass, intimidate, and brutalise innocent citizens.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital