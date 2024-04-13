The Presidency has explained the reasons behind the dismissal of Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In a statement on Saturday, April 13, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, clarified that Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s dismissal was not due to misconduct or malfeasance.

On Monday, April 8, President Akufo-Addo ended the tenure of Dr. Ofori Tenkorang as the Director-General of SSNIT. He was directed to transfer his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by Monday, April 15.

Despite rumours suggesting that his dismissal was due to misconduct, the Presidency claims that Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s departure is part of the ongoing restructuring initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

The Presidency further stated that President Akufo-Addo is pleased with Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s performance, as the institution experienced significant transformation under his leadership.

