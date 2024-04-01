The Office of the Attorney General has asked the Ghana Police Service to stop impounding vehicles when drivers commit minor road offenses.

A statement by the AG to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), indicated that it has received incessant complaints from the public including legal practitioners, and senior officials about the tendencies of police officers to impound or prohibit the use of their vehicles for minor offences under the Road Traffic Regulations 2012(L.I. 2180).

Referencing this regulation, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that the law prescribes penalties for minor offenders, including the payment of fines or serving a jail term.

As such the impounding of the vehicles does not necessarily prove a violation of any of the rules as stated in Regulations 158 or L.I. 2180.

“Thus, a position that the vehicle is required to be ‘used as an exhibit’ in court is untenable and unreasonable.

“As Attorney General and the principal legal advisor to the government, I advise that police officers should desist from impounding or prohibition of the use of a motor vehicle for minor offences such as an alleged violation of any of the rules of the road contained in Regulation 106, and other provision pertaining crossing the red light or driving a vehicle without a valid insurance certificate, etc.,” part of the statement read.

