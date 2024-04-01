A tragic incident unfolded at Gomoa Budumburam as a pregnant woman lost her life and her two-year-old son is in critical condition after her house was demolished during a mass demolition exercise. The mother, identified only as Serwaa, tragically lost her life after being rushed to St Gregory Hospital, while her son fights for his life at the same facility.

According to eyewitnesses, Serwaa was asleep in the room when the demolition exercise commenced, catching her and her family off guard.

The Traditional Authorities at Gomoa Fetteh, who oversee the land, initiated the mass demolition exercise about a month ago after the government returned the Gomoa Budumburam lands to them.

The area had been allocated to Liberian Refugees during the Liberian war for resettlement.

Stephen Gyamera, the landlord of the demolished house, expressed shock at the incident, highlighting that other residents were unaware that Serwaa was resting in her room at the time of the demolition.

An eyewitness, Gifty Ankrah, speaking to Citi News said, “The machine has been demolishing our buildings for over a month now. We are surprised at how the traditional authority in Gomoa Fetteh is embarking on the demolition. Interestingly no government official has said anything about the act.

“Women and children have slept outside for over a month since the demolition started. So far over five thousand citizens and Liberian refugees have been rendered homeless including women and children.”

