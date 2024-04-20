Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has broken the record for Spotify’s most-streamed in a single day, the platform said.

The pop sensation also became the most-streamed artist in a single day.

Her hotly anticipated album was released on Friday, sending Swifties around the world into a frenzy.

It contains 31 tracks in which the megastar lays bare her heartbreak and appears to direct anger at former partners.

The first 16 tracks dropped as scheduled at 5am UK time, but just a few hours later, an additional 15 tracks were released, giving her fans plenty to dive into – as well as sending music journalists into a tailspin.

Swift said the album was an anthology of new works reflecting “events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure”.

She went on to declare that period in her life “now over”.

“The chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed,” she said. “Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”

Swift announced the arrival of her 11th studio album live on stage at the Grammy Awards in February.

It contains tracks including So Long, London, which is widely thought to be about her ex-partner, British actor Joe Alwyn. Swift, who was with Alwyn for six years, had previously moved to London where he was living.

Another track, But Daddy I Love Him, is also thought to address the discourse that surrounded Swift’s reported-but-never-confirmed romance with The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy, last year.

We’re bringing up Taylor Swift’s history: from dizzying Grammy records to reaching billionaire status and everything in between.

The record follows the hugely successful Midnights, which sold 1.6 million copies in its first week in the US two years ago.

It featured the singles Anti-Hero, Bejeweled and Karma, and went on to win album of the year at the Grammys – making Swift the first person to win the award four times.

The arrival of a new album sent shockwaves through her loyal fanbase as it means there will be new material to add to the star’s blockbuster Eras tour, which hits Europe this summer.

Swift revisits each of her previous 10 albums at the concerts, which already run for over three hours.

Her album comes hot on the heels of a busy year for the star, who was also declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine earlier this month.