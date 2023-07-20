Taylor Swift has broken the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artiste, with her 12th chart-topping release, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

The superstar pop singer has also become the first living artiste in almost 60 years with four concurrent albums in the top 10, and the first woman and living soloist to have 11 albums concurrently charting on the Billboard 200 chart.

Swift’s latest achievement is a testament to her enduring popularity and her ability to connect with fans on a deeply personal level. Her music is often about heartbreak, loss, and self-discovery, and her fans find comfort and inspiration in her lyrics.

Swift’s success is also a sign of the changing landscape of the music industry. In the past, it was more difficult for female artistes to achieve chart success.

However, Swift has broken down barriers and paved the way for other female artists to reach the top.

With her latest record-breaking achievement, the legendary songstress has cemented her status as one of the most successful and influential artists of all time.