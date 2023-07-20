Ghanaian costume and makeup designer, Belinda Aflakpui is gaining international recognition for her exceptional work.

Aflakpui’s recent work, the award-winning film “Coming To Africa: Welcome To Ghana,” was honoured at The African Film Festival in Dallas (TAAF), USA.

The film’s costume and makeup design were praised by critics for their authenticity and attention to detail.

Aflakpui is a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Ghana, where she teaches costume and makeup design. She has worked on numerous projects in films, series, commercials, and theatre, and her work has been featured in festivals around the world.

She is passionate about her craft and believes that costume and makeup design can play a vital role in the success of a film project. She always goes the extra mile to create the perfect designs that complement each unique production.

The award-winning costume and makeup designer’s portfolio includes notable projects such as the popular series “YOLO” and “Stryke,” as well as commercials for well-known brands such as MTN, Pepsodent, UMB, Malta Guinness, and GHACEM.

She has also had the privilege of working with esteemed celebrities, including Lydia Forson, Roselyn Ngissah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nadia Buari, Naa Ashorkor, Zynnell Zuh, Jessica Larny, John Dumelo, and Adjetey Annan.