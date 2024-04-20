Israeli troops and Palestinian militants have been exchanging fire for a second day of an Israeli raid in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank.
A number of people have been killed, including 10 militants, according to the Israeli army.
Palestinian sources say that at least five people have been killed, including a child. At least four Israeli soldiers have reportedly been wounded.
Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!
Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x
No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital