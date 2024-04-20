Franklin Cudjoe, the CEO of IMANI Africa, has expressed concern for the people of Ghana amidst the current challenges in the energy sector.

In addition to the irregular power supply, Ghanaians are grappling with a rise in fuel prices.

Fuel prices were raised by several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on April 16, 2024, marking the second pricing window of the month.

A survey conducted by Citi News at various OMC outlets revealed a significant increase in fuel prices. For instance, Goil, a government-owned entity, raised the price of petrol from GHȼ14.15 to GHȼ14.99 per litre during the current pricing window, while diesel is now priced at GHȼ14.80 per litre, an increase from GHȼ14.74.

Commuters in Lapaz and other parts of the country are also experiencing a 20% increase in transport fares, a development that contradicts a directive from the government and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) advising drivers not to raise fares.

During his appearance on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe sympathised with Ghanaians and expressed his wish for a swift resolution to the challenges.

“We are in perilous times really and I really pity the Ghanaian. I was listening to the vox pop in the run up to the programme and people were complaining and you could see these are deep-seated concerns…So it is sad, I just wish there was a magic wand to deal with this matter,” he said.

