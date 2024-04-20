The Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), in partnership with the Ghana Navy (GN), has carried out the third Maritime Boundary Inspection (MBI) exercise along the Western Frontiers of Ghana’s maritime domain.

This four-day MBI exercise, which spanned from Monday, April 8 to Thursday, April 11, 2024, was conducted around the Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) Oil Fields, covering a total distance of 271 Nautical Miles.

The main goal of the exercise was to evaluate the condition of the Western maritime boundary line to ensure the absence of any illegal activities or infringements along the maritime boundary with Cote d’Ivoire.

This inspection was conducted as a part of the enforcement of the International Tribunal of the Laws of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling on the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital