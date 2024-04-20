The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr, has categorically denied allegations of washing a constituent’s underwear.

During his door-to-door campaign, a video surfaced showing him assisting a woman with her laundry, which led to speculation that he was washing underwear. This video has since gone viral.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with stakeholders questioning the extent to which politicians will go to secure votes.

In a Facebook post dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr responded to his critics. He stated his intention to emulate the strategies of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and the MP for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, to win votes in the upcoming 2024 polls.

He clarified that he had washed the jeans shorts of a female constituent’s son during his visit, not women’s underwear. He labelled the accusations by his opponents as “lies”.

He stressed his commitment to continue engaging with constituents through activities such as washing clothes, playing games, pounding fufu, and even plaiting hair.

“I will wash jeans shorts with my people for votes, I will pound fufu for votes, -JJ Rawlings did it. I will plait hair or even do banku on fire for votes – Oko Vanderpuije did it.

“What is your propaganda and lies that I washed so and so which is a blatant lie and a complete fabrication? Why did you not say what I really did, chatting with and washing jeans shorts with a constituent. Was it because it would have been a useless story or because you wanted to lie and create fake sensational news?” he asked.

Ambassador Oquaye Jnr expressed his desire to connect with his constituents to garner votes.

“I want the people to know that I am a regular person.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital