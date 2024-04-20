The High Court (Land Division) has convicted Nowak Developments Limited and Oko Nortei Omaboe (respondents) of contempt.

The two were found guilty of contempt and sentenced to a fine of GHC 50,000.0 or in default 3 weeks imprisonment.

The ruling by Her Ladyship Dr. Bridget Kafui Anthonio-Apedzi, dated March 27, 2024, took into account mitigating factors such as the Respondents’ ongoing business operations but also noted aggravating factors like their contentious dealings.

The court scrutinised a consent granted during the ongoing case, which was being exploited by the Respondents to register a notice under ACT 1052, deemed as acting in bad faith.

Consequently, the court suspended the effect of the consent until the case’s final determination to prevent undermining the judicial process.

The case revolves around a land dispute at the Airport Commercial Centre in Accra, specifically concerning Plot IA.

The Plaintiff, Life Group Of Companies Ltd, sought various reliefs, including a declaration of title, cancellation of transactions related to Plot IA, recovery of possession, and an injunction against the Respondents’ dealings with the plot.

The Plaintiff also applied for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the 1st Defendant from dealing with Plot IA, which was served on the 1st Respondent.