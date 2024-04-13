Two individuals have tragically lost their lives in a clash between local youth and navy personnel at Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024.

As part of this year’s Kplejoo festival, the youth organized a street procession. Upon reaching the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, a disagreement arose between the youth and the naval ratings on duty.

During the altercation, a vehicle belonging to the Navy was reportedly damaged by some individuals in the crowd.

Subsequently, a confrontation ensued between the youth and the naval ratings, resulting in the loss of two lives from gunshot wounds.

The deceased have been transferred to the Tema General Hospital Mortuary, while two others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

