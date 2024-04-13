As the saying goes, “Free things are very costly.”

Free Education is undoubtedly a beautiful and relieving system for anyone in the country. However, since its implementation in Ghana, it has never been free from criticism and concern from stakeholders.

For the government, it may have been a promising manifesto to garner votes, while for many parents and guardians, it offered relief from financial burdens. Unfortunately, not enough input was sought from various stakeholders, including parents, teachers, educators, and other well-meaning Ghanaians who prioritize education.

While the current government and some Ghanaians take pride in the existence of free education in the country, we must also acknowledge the practical challenges of making it work and more importantly, sustaining it. The level of commitment from stakeholders such as parents and educators has decreased and most schools have overcrowded classrooms and stretched resources. As a result, many parents feel compelled to hire additional tutors for their children on weekends and during holidays.

Due to the overcrowding in most school facilities, the children are forced to run a shift system, where some kids stay home for nearly 4 months before going back to school. If your parents can’t get you a teacher at home or make other arrangements for the child to be engaged, he or she returns to school “tabula rasa”.

Consequently, academic performance has suffered, and there has been an increase in immoral behavior among students, along with a decline in discipline. These challenges highlight the need for a comprehensive approach to readdress or review issues surrounding Free Education in Ghana.

The natural notion that “good work and behavior drives home good rewards, while shoddy or lazy work generates no reward but rather the opportunity to try again” has been eroded. As part of the Free Education policies, no pupil or student is allowed to be held back in a class if they don’t perform well in a promotion examination.

This mindset has gradually permeated the thoughts of many children, leading to a perception that learning has become a leisure time. Many children express sentiments such as, “Even if I score aggregate 50 in the examination, I’ll still advance to the next level anyway, so what’s the point of straining myself?” This mentality creates significant challenges at the tertiary level of education, as weak fundamentals are exposed.

On the flipside, the low performance of free public schools has led to the proliferation of expensive private schools in the country. Parents who understand the importance of education for their children are doing everything possible to enroll them in these upscale schools. The Akan adage “Be bi shi na be bi ye yie” (As one side or place is burning, another is doing well or strengthening) aptly describes this situation.

Interestingly, many of these private schools are owned or operated by politicians, influencers in society, affluent individuals, and churches. This trend is gradually exacerbating the divide between “rich kids” and “poor kids.” In my opinion, this was not the intended outcome of Free Education in the country.

If we’re not careful, the existing socioeconomic class divides in many societies could worsen, perpetuating divisions between the poor and the rich, or even along racial lines in the minds of these children.

For now, I would suggest very strongly that the Free Education policy in the country should be based on merit. A certain grade or fixed score could be established for all students. Once a student attains that mark, they should qualify for the free package, similar to a scholarship scheme. In regions facing severe challenges, such as underdeveloped areas, the grading system could be adjusted upwards to incentivize interest and participation.

Students who do not meet the pass mark or grade could be required to rewrite the following year. Parents who wish their children to continue without meeting the pass mark should cover the expenses.

This approach would save considerable money for the country, encourage seriousness in public schools, foster healthy competition among students, motivate teachers to support their students in achieving the required grade, and encourage greater parental involvement in their children’s education in public schools. It could also help restore a sense of normalcy between public and private schools.

Furthermore, I believe that certain sectors in every country, such as education and health, should have long-term policies that are reviewed periodically by all stakeholders. I strongly disapprove of political parties prioritizing these sectors as part of their manifestos, as frequent changes can be confusing for students, daunting for parents, and overwhelming for teachers. Instead, there should be stability and consistency to ensure effective learning and development.

Nicholas Nibetol Aazine, SVD

Coordinator: Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC)

Society of the Divine Word, Ghana Province

A Catholic Religious Congregation (Serving God through the people)

Email: nicholasbetol@gmail.com



