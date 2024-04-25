Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has vehemently rejected claims by KPMG in its recent audit report concerning its contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), asserting that it fully discharged its obligations as stipulated in the Transaction Audit Service Agreement.

In a report submitted to President Akufo-Addo, KPMG concluded that SML had only partially met the service requirements.

The report highlighted concerns that GRA may not have realized all the expected benefits from the service, partly attributed to the absence of monitoring and evaluation processes within GRA.

However, SML countered these claims, emphasising its full compliance with the terms that led to the subsequent recommendation and awarding of the downstream petroleum audit contract.

“Regarding the transaction audit service, SML delivered fully on the basis for subsequent recommendation and awarding of the downstream petroleum audit contract. The Transaction Audit contract includes provisions for monitoring and evaluation services as well as a value-for-money assessment, both of which were diligently adhered to by the GRA and SML.

“SML observes that KPMG makes similar findings regarding External Price Verification Services. SML rejects KPMG’s observation that ICUMS has inbuilt capabilities for External Price Verification.

“SML is an independent assurance audit firm contracted to audit ICUMS, assess the customs at CTSB (Customs Technical Service Bureau) on classification and valuation, and audit the values accordingly. ICUMS cannot audit its operations. SML services provide extra oversight when it comes to classification and valuation,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the president, Akufo-Addo endorsed the recommendation by the auditing firm, KPMG, to discontinue the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services previously provided to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) by Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).