Hiplife star Patapaa is set to drop a gospel song dubbed ‘John 10:30′ on May 1, 2024.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend in line with the inspiration behind the song, Patapaa, known for his hit songs like “One Corner” and “Scopatumana,” revealed that challenging moments in his life prompted him to churn out the song.

“After going through a difficult experience, I came to appreciate the importance of faith. This song is the culmination of all the hardships I faced.”

The title of the song ‘John 10:30’ itself references a verse in the Bible known for its message of hope and salvation.

On whether he has permanently shifted to gospel music, Patapaa quickly answered, “No”

Watch the teaser of the video