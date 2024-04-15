The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has tasked contractors working on the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to expedite construction works to mitigate the risk of flooding in the Capital during the rainy season.

The Minister’s directive came in a meeting on Friday, April 12, 2024, with project coordinators and contractors to address delays plaguing the critical initiative.

“We’ve assessed how far the project is going and we’ve had a number of site visits to see for ourselves the kind of work that’s going on. After this appraisal, it’s fair for us to say that the project is not moving as quickly as we all expected,” he said.

He highlighted various bottlenecks hampering the project. The initial project framework, the Minister explained, mandated a two-step review process for every task, creating unnecessary delays. Additionally, compensating project-affected residents to facilitate work in certain locations encountered setbacks.

Further, the Minister pointed out instances where contractors deviated from project specifications without seeking prior approval. Perhaps the most concerning delay stemmed from a budgetary reallocation with a significant portion of project funds, estimated at $65 million, diverted towards COVID-19-related expenditures.

Addressing the Hurdles

The Minister outlined a series of measures to tackle these challenges. To address the compensation delays, he announced that provisions have been made to ensure swift payments to affected residents, freeing up critical work areas.

On the financial front, Mr Oppong Nkrumah reassured contractors that the government is actively working with Parliament to make available the outstanding funds, including the diverted $65 million.

A Race Against Time

While acknowledging the challenges, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the urgency of the completion of the GARID projects. He said the impending rainy season poses a serious threat to flood-prone communities hence, contractors must act swiftly to safeguard lives and infrastructure.

He reassured contractors of the Ministry’s support in providing the needed support to ensure work progresses with speed.