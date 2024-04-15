The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is introducing a framework to break down barriers that hinder access to education for all Ghanaians in the tertiary space through distance learning.

The Commission, together with other relevant stakeholders are advocating for a system that pushes for inclusivity and the use of technology.

Speaking at a Stakeholder Dialogue on the Policy Framework for Distance Education Regulation in Ghana, the Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, highlighted the importance of addressing education challenges to promote equity.

“Through collaborative dialogue and informed deliberation, we can identify effective strategies to address these challenges and ensure that our regulatory framework promotes excellence and equity in education.”

The Director of Accreditation at GTEC, John Dadzie-Mensah, emphasized the timely need for a comprehensive policy to maintain quality in distance education. He said that the framework would be effective with the knowledgeable input and implementation to be done by relevant stakeholders.

As part of the stakeholders, the dean of the School of Distance and Continuing Education at the University of Ghana, Olivia Kwapong commended the rollout of the framework stating that it enhances distance education in tertiary institutions.

In an interview with Citi News, the dean of the school, Olivia Kwapong, emphasized the timeliness of the framework, noting that it will increase new admissions from international students and workers.

“We are very happy as implementers that the regulator is showing interest in giving us a policy framework that will help us to infuse it to inform our distance education, delivering diversities to direct us so that we have a standard within the country.

“Interestingly, there are other nationals from Nigeria and other countries who are interested in our distance education programmes, but because probably we haven’t opened up the policy to them is difficult for us to reach out to them.”

