President Akufo-Addo has released the complete KPMG report concerning the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The release follows public calls for transparency and accountability regarding the contract’s details and execution.

The KPMG report, which was commissioned to scrutinise the terms and implications of the agreement, provides an in-depth analysis of the partnership aimed at enhancing revenue collection in Ghana. The contract with SML was intended to leverage advanced technological solutions to streamline tax collection processes, reduce leakages, and increase overall efficiency.

A statement by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that on April, 24, 2024, President Akufo-Addo received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (RTI Act), for a copy of the KPMG report on the contracts and transactions between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

“Bearing in mind the provisions of the RTI Act, particularly section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the Act, the President denied the request by MFWA since the KPMG report constitutes matters exempt under section 5 of the RTI Act.

“Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act states that “information is exempt from disclosure where the information is prepared for submission or has been submitted to the President or Vice President for consideration or contains matters the disclosure of which would reveal information concerning opinion, advice, deliberation, recommendation, minutes or consultation made or given to the President or Vice President and is likely to undermine the deliberative process on the part of the President or Vice President.”

“…However, the President, in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full.”