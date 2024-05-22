Parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, were submerged following a heavy downpour on Wednesday. The rainfall, which lasted for over three hours, caused significant disruption, especially to road users and businesses.

Major roads became impassable due to the floodwaters, leading to massive traffic jams with many commuters stranded.

For instance, parts of the road from the Airport through Shangrila to Shiashie were severely affected, making it difficult for motorists to ply the route.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was called into action as workers had to clear a huge tree that had fallen due to the heavy rains on the Pig Farm-Dzorwulu stretch. This situation further exacerbated the heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Interestingly, despite the rains, other typically flood-prone areas like the Mallam-Kasoa stretch experienced a free flow of traffic.

These areas are known to suffer severe flooding, often caused by construction activities on Weija Hill that wash sand onto the roads, resulting in heavy gridlock.

However, checks by Citi News after the downpour revealed that these routes had been spared of traffic congestion.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital