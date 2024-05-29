A former Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has stated that the audio recording of a conversation between the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, and the AG, Godfred Yeboah-Dame, in the ongoing ambulance case against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson presents a potential basis for further investigation.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, May, 28, released an audio tape which the party alleged was to coerce Mr. Jakpa to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr Ayine emphasised that certain constitutional provisions support the need for a thorough probe.

“I would not want to comment on possible charges. Of course, I wouldn’t want in any manner to prejudice anything that will be done in the future.

“However, it was mentioned at the press conference that there is a possible criminal breach of the sections of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act for dealing with the falsification of evidence and the fabrication of evidence, and I think it is Sections 213 and 214, and I think that the tape provides a potential basis for further investigations in order to bring a prosecution under those particular Sections.”

