Kwaku Ansa-Asare, the former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has expressed scepticism about the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), claiming that it was established by the government to absolve party members.

The OSP was established in 2018 as an independent anti-corruption institution in Ghana, in accordance with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

Its mandate is to investigate and prosecute specific cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in both the public and private sectors.

Additionally, the OSP is tasked with recovering the proceeds of such acts by disgorging illicit and unexplained wealth and taking steps to prevent corruption.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face, hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Ansa-Asare questioned the effectiveness of the OSP in combating corruption.

“I could objectively judge the contributions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor if we had a person like Martin Amidu [former OSP] as the Special Prosecutor. But the person we have now is one of the appointees who might have been brought there for a purpose. So far, what I can say of the Office of the Special Prosecutor seems to me was created purposely to exonerate NPP offenders,” he pointed out.

He referenced the case involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Water and Sanitation Minister, emphasizing that the case was designed to “create sensational headlines.”

“Let me give you an example, Cecilia Abena Dapaah [former Water and Sanitation Minister] misappropriately money for the Odawna desilting thing. The minister’s house helps stole millions and they acquired houses, then we’re prosecuting the house helps.

“When the Special Prosecutor went after Cecilia Dapaah, I told my students that it would come to nothing. It was just to create sensational headlines. And that ultimately, a court will just set her free and it has happened.”.

Mr Ansa-Asare pointed out that the court’s decision to discharge Madam Dapaah was part of a “game”.

He maintained that New Patriotic Party ministers accused of corruption are acquitted, while members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are persecuted.

He claimed that the OSP’s allegations of judges obstructing his efforts were part of the government’s game.

The former law lecturer predicted that the NDC would follow the same pattern if they regained power, stressing that he does not trust either of the two major political parties in their approach to corruption.

“It’s all part of the game, my son. I don’t trust what is going on. From the Attorney General, the Special Prosecutor, back to Special Prosecutor then it will go to the court then 7 judges will say unanimous.

“It depends on who, if it’s an NPP minister, they are cleared. if it’s an NDC person, persecution. As far as I’m concerned, we now have a culture of a divide-NPP, NDC. And I tell you, one day, should the NDC return to power, they will do the same thing. I don’t trust them either. There’s no hope.”

