Abraham Amaliba, Director of Conflict Resolution at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Attorney-General (AG) Godfred Dame to step down.

This comes ahead of the release of evidence against Dame in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial by the NDC.

Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the case, has made serious allegations against Mr Dame, claiming in court that Dame had repeatedly sought his help to implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The AG has categorically denied these allegations and urged the public to disregard them.

However, the NDC has announced its intention to provide evidence against Mr Dame in the coming week.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Amaliba said Mr Dame was not suitable for his office due to his lack of temperament and tendency to view his political opponents as enemies.

He also maintained that the AG was aware that he had indeed asked Mr. Jakpa to implicate Ato Forson.

“The AG has met his Waterloo…he simply is not fit for that office and I have said that an AG should be cool-headed. He lacks temperament, he sees his political opponents as enemies.”

“I think at this point Godfred Dame should resign…Next week we have promised to put these things out. He will hear his own voice to implicate [Ato Forson]. So I think it is in his best interest to resign before this evidence is adduced.

“Because he knows he has met the accused person several times without his lawyer. He knows he has spoken to the accused person in times that the accused person himself described as ungodly hours all in an attempt to get the third accused person to implicate the first accused,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital