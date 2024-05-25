John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s former president, was among the dignitaries who attended the memorial mass for the late Ivorian President, Henri Konan Bedie.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Mr Mahama expressed his privilege to pay his last respects to the late Ivorian President.

He further conveyed that his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the late president.

“I had the honour of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie. It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d’Ivoire.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, President Bedie,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x