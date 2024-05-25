The New Patriotic Party has planned to garner more than 300,000 votes from the Volta Region in the December 2024 elections.

The National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) gave this indication after touring the Volta region to monitor the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Nana B toured the Volta region to assess at first hand, the party’s readiness to realise the targets set for the 2024 elections.

In the company of the Volta Regional Chairman, Mr. Makafui Woanya and other Regional Executives, the National Organiser were in Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Aflao, Akatsi, Agotime Ziope, Ho Central, Ho East and Hohoe constituencies to monitor the ongoing registration exercise.

Satisfied by the enthusiasm of the party during the registration exercise, Nana B reiterated the party’s resolve to continue weakening the NDC’s hold in the Volta region.

He urged the leadership of the party to remain resolute and continue to work with a united front ahead of the elections.

After monitoring the registration exercise, the team also visited a number of communities to interact with the people.

It was evident that the many developmental projects executed by the NPP government in the Volta Region would work great magic for the party in the 2024 elections.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital