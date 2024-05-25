Twellium Industrial Company Ltd, producers of Verna Mineral Water, in response to a request made by the Ghana Medical Association, has donated four incubators and four phototherapy devices to some selected health centres.

The donation forms part of efforts to save newborn babies from deaths caused by the absence of essential equipment like incubators and phototherapy devices at birthing centres.

The beneficiary health facilities included Dominase SDA Hospital (CHAG) in the Ashanti Region, which received an incubator; Bekwai Municipal Hospital, also in the Ashanti Region, which received a phototherapy machine to help with neonatal jaundice; Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, which received an incubator; Hohoe District Hospital in the Volta Region, which received an incubator; Ga West District Hospital in Amasaman, which received an incubator and Ewim Polyclinic in the Central Region, which received a phototherapy device.

The others were Tamale West Hospital, which received a phototherapy device and Sunyani Municipal Hospital, which received a phototherapy device to help reduce newborn deaths in the middle belt region.

Beyond the purchase and donation of expensive phototherapy and incubator devices, Twellium, under its Changing Lives campaign banner, also paid the cedi equivalent of $7,000 to cover the medical bill of Rhoda Akorfa Senyegbe.

She was diagnosed with a large left atrial myxoma and referred to the National Cardiothoracic Centre for surgical excision of the myxoma to manage her palpitations and frequent fatigue.

Speaking to Citi News about the donation, Head of Events and Special Projects at Twellium Industries, Kendrick Yehowada, highlighted the company’s goal to have a significant impact on saving lives. He stressed the importance of providing such essential equipment to improve healthcare outcomes for newborns.

“We are thankful for Ghanaians’ support of our brand, Verna Mineral Water. Through our Changing Lives campaign, our goal is to improve the lives of more Ghanaians, especially those with funding challenges.”

Furthermore, he added, “Twellium Industries remains committed to its partnership with the Ghana Medical Association, and we encourage Ghanaians to continue patronizing our products, knowing that a portion of their purchase supports this vital cause.”

On his part, Dr. Andrews Mensah, Chairman of the Greater Accra Division of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed excitement and gratitude for Verna Water’s support in providing the incubators and phototherapy machines.

He indicated, “The incubators will play a critical role in maintaining the small environment of the desired temperature. Through Verna’s Changing Lives campaign, Verna Water has supported various people to undergo surgeries for various ailments in Ghana.”

He also recalled that “Through our partnership, Verna Water in July 2022 constructed a canteen, a drain, and a fence wall at the Kaneshie Polyclinic as part of its efforts to support healthcare delivery in Ghana, showcasing its commitment to social responsibility.”

This initiative by Twellium Industrial Company Ltd underscores the company’s dedication to improving healthcare outcomes for newborns and supporting medical needs in Ghana.