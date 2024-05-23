The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has vehemently denied allegations of attempting to implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in court on Thursday, May 23, alleged that the Attorney-General approached him at odd hours to implicate the Minority Leader.

Sammy Gyamfi National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused Mr Dame of scheming to jail Ato Forson

However, the AG in a statement called on the public to disregard the allegations.

“For the record, the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice categorically denies the allegations and insinuations of the NDC.

“The public is entreated to disregard the allegations. The Attorney-General remains focused on a zealous prosecution of the case.”

“The Republic has throughout the trial, relied solely on the record of the impugned transaction, i.e. the purchase of ordinary vans purporting to be ambulances, to sustain its case against the accused persons. This record existed before January 2022 (when the case was commenced) and was duly filed in Court by the prosecution before the commencement of the trial.

“The Republic has never required or desired the cooperation of any of the accused persons in the matter, in which it has already succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against all the accused persons. Neither the Attorney-General nor any officer from the Office of the Attorney-General has approached any of the accused persons with the view to obtaining evidence from them.

“It is rather the third accused who, by various letters dated 27th April 2023, 16th May 2023, 30th May 2023 and 12th June 2023, has proposed to the Republic through the Attorney-General to engage in plea bargaining or plea negotiations. This plea bargaining proposal has, to date, not been accepted by the Attorney-General.

“Even though the law on plea bargaining passed by Parliament permits a prosecutor to negotiate with an accused person after a plea proposal has been made, the Attorney-General has not engaged the third accused person to give false testimony in the matter.

“The Attorney-General has also come under enormous pressure from all manner of persons for him to discontinue the prosecution of the 1st accused person, Cassiel Ato Forson, but has not yielded. The Attorney-General has video evidence of the first accused, person, Cassiel Ato Forson, coming to meet him and to plead with him to discontinue the prosecution. This, the Attorney-General has refused to do.

“The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice considers the latest allegation levelled against the Attorney-General as part of a grand scheme by the NDC to put more pressure on him to discontinue the prosecution or to divert attention from the real issues regarding the actions of the accused persons which have caused enormous financial loss to the State.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital