The NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has revealed that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame is scheming to jail the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson at all costs.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, this emerged during the cross-examination of the third accused person, Richard Jakpa during the continuation of the ambulance case on Thursday, May 23.

Speaking to the media moments after Thursday’s court proceedings, Mr Gyamfi disclosed the overtures being made by the AG and the calls to the third accused person at odd hours all in an attempt to get incriminating testimony against the Minority Leader.

“We have times without number explained why we think that Hon Ato Forson is innocent. And that this case is needless. The minority leader has opened his case and closed it. Currently, the 3rd accused is being cross-examined by lawyers for a minority leader who is the first accused.

“We were all in court to monitor the proceedings, but we were shocked to the marrow when the 3rd accused under cross-examination disclosed to the court that the Hon Attorney General has been reaching out to him, calling him over the phone that he has reached out to him and met him in person.

“That the Attorney-General has been asking to give false testimony to the court and skew his testimony in such a way that corroborates the AG, against the first accused so that the first accused can be convicted and jailed. He said this in open court.”

