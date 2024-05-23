The Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has said the government is committed to achieving 10% modern renewable energy installed capacity in the national energy mix by 2030.

This, he made known at Ghana Communication Technology University on Wednesday, May 22, at a Green Hydrogen adoption symposium under the theme ‘The future of green hydrogen in Sub-Saharan Africa: The role of communication technology and higher educational institutions.’

Collins Adomako-Mensah, addressing the gathering on behalf of the sector minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, noted that the ongoing renewable energy such as the 200MW solar park by the Bui Power Authority is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“In the medium term, Ghana is committed to achieving 10% modern renewable energy installed capacity in the national energy mix by 2030. This will help us to achieve our nationally determined contributions commitment under the Paris Agreement. Presently, 166mega watts installed solar capacity, has been achieved, accounting for the 3.1% in the electricity power capacity of the country. There are ongoing renewable energy projects by Bui Power Authority expected to be completed by the end of 2024,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital