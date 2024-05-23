In the ongoing ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa, the third accused, has levelled serious accusations against Attorney-General (A-G) Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Jakpa alleged in open court that the AG had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During cross-examination by Dr Forson’s counsel, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe had admonished Jakpa to provide direct answers instead of evading questions and wasting the court’s time.

In response to the judge’s caution, Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader. This prompted a fiery reaction from Jakpa, who claimed the A-G had repeatedly contacted him at odd hours to build a case against Dr. Forson.

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that…If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself, ” Jakpa fumed in court.

“If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” a visibly angry Richard Jakpa indicated to the court.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, appeared visibly shocked and angered by these revelations as the courtroom drama unfolded.