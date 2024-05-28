Former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has criticised President Akufo-Addo for leading a bloated government.

The administration has faced significant backlash with widespread calls to reduce its size. Recently appointed ministers encountered strong opposition from the Minority in Parliament.

In an interview on Citi TV’s “Face to Face,” Ansa-Asare condemned the President for allegedly disregarding the Constitution by appointing more ministers than necessary.

He described the President’s actions as a “violation” of the Constitution, which specifies the ministries and the number of ministers.

Comparing the current administration to that of former President Mahama, Ansa-Asare noted that while Mahama’s government also exceeded ministerial limits, it did not provoke the same level of public discontent.

He emphasised that the issue lies with the President’s decisions, not the Constitution, arguing that there is no need for constitutional amendments.