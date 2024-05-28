“As far as I’m concerned, our current President [Akufo-Addo] doesn’t respect the Constitution, and that is the problem. It is not the Constitution which is the problem. It is the chief executive of the state who is the problem.
“The Constitution has outlined the ministries and the number of ministers. Previous administrations exceeded their limits. But in the current one, at one time, we had over 100 ministers and deputies. What sort of Constitutional business is that? It’s a gross violation.
“If for instance the current President will compare himself with the previous President, he will realise that even though the President attempted to exceed, they did it in a way that did not offend the sensibilities of the ordinary Ghanaian. But now the culture is, even if you complain we will do it more. You don’t want 80 ministers; I will increase it to 100 or 110.”
Ansa-Asare also expressed disappointment in the President’s change in behaviour, attributing it to the corrupting influence of power.
“I respect President Akufo-Addo for his human rights activism. The Nana Addo I knew as a colleague legal practitioner is different from the Nana Addo I know today as President.
“Power corrupt, absolute power corrupt absolutely, it has entered his head.”
