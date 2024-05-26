The Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced a significant interruption to vehicular traffic on Cantonments Road in Accra, starting from Sunday, 26th May to Monday, 29th July 2024.

The interruption is due to drainage and traffic management works on the section of the Cantonments Road between the Police Station and Danquah Circle. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the drainage system and safe pedestrian access in front of the Police Hospital.

The project is a collaboration between the International Hospitals Group Ltd (IHG) and the Ministry of the Interior. It aims to enhance the overall infrastructure and safety measures around the Police Hospital, thereby providing a safer and more efficient environment for both pedestrians and motorists.

Motorists and all other road users wishing to use Cantonments Road during this period are kindly requested to observe the traffic management signs placed on the road for guidance. The Police MTTD will be stationed at vantage points to guide all motorists.

The Department of Urban Roads deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this necessary development work. Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, the Director of the Department of Urban Roads, assures the public that these improvements will significantly benefit the community in the long run.

