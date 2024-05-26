Two more individuals – the assistant headmistress and a cook – have been arrested, in addition to the matron and the bursar of Somé Senior High School in the Ketu South municipality, for their alleged involvement in a cartel stealing food items meant for students.

On the evening of Friday, May 24, the bursar and the matron were searched by some alumni and the assembly member as they were leaving the school. Food items were found in a bag and the trunk of a car.

Subsequent to the Friday arrests, the Assistant Headmistress was also detained by the police for further inquiry.

The confiscated items comprised of tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among other items discovered in the matron’s possession.

In an interview with Citi News, the Senior House Master, Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli, said “This has been going on for a long time, and this arrest will bring some change.”

He further shared with Citi News, “There are mixed feelings in the school following the arrests. The police have been to the school to conduct investigations, and the storekeeper has been invited for questioning.”

According to Citi News sources, the four suspects will be arraigned on Monday, May 27, 2024.

