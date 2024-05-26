A severe conflict erupted between the Ando and Nalori communities in the Chereponi district of the Northeast Region on Sunday afternoon.

The dispute was over a piece of farmland.

Reports indicate that the entire Nalori community has been completely burnt down, leaving the residents without a place to live.

While there have been no reported fatalities, one individual is said to have sustained injuries from gunshot wounds.

Additionally, it has been reported that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

