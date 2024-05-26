First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has encouraged journalists to persist in their diligent work and continue to serve as advocates for those who are unheard or overlooked.

Recognising the significant contributions of journalists, she stressed the importance of journalists persistently advocating for the rights and well-being of those who have been silenced or ignored.

Mrs Akufo-Addo made these remarks at the Merck Foundation awards and alumni summit in Accra on Friday, May 24.

She also extended her congratulations to the journalists and doctors who had completed the fellowship programmes and received awards.

“…I congratulate you all. Please continue to be the voice of the voiceless through your work,” she stated.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Merck Foundation, also extended her congratulations to the awardees and encouraged them to continue their good work.

She further highlighted that the foundation has, over the years, granted scholarships to young doctors nationwide and addressed the issue of diabetes and hypertension.

This she said had been achieved by supporting health professionals to expand their knowledge in the field and empowering journalists to raise public awareness.