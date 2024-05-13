The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has forged a partnership with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) aimed at bolstering the region’s power supply capacity to cater to the escalating demand for electricity.

This collaboration, solidified during a recent meeting at GRIDCo’s headquarters in Anwomaso, Ashanti Region, entails the installation of a 145MVA power transformer at strategic points between GRIDCo and ECG Bulk Supply Points.

This initiative replaces one of the existing 50MVA transformers, thereby increasing the installed capacity to effectively handle rising load demands, particularly during peak hours (7 pm-11 pm).

Previously, the 50MVA transformers at Anwomaso BSP were occasionally strained to their maximum capacity due to surging demand during peak periods.

However, with the introduction of the 145MVA transformer, the total installed capacity is boosted to 245MVA, a significant enhancement from the previous 150MVA (consisting of three 50MVA transformers).

Both entities anticipate that this upgrade will enhance supply capacity and reliability across the region.

Furthermore, discussions during the meeting centered on upgrading the Obuasi and Konongo Substations with 50/66 MVA transformers to address growing industrial requirements in these areas and enhance supply stability.

Plans are also underway to dispatch an additional 145MVA transformer to Ridge BSP in the near future to augment supply capacity across the station and the region.

Following the deliberations, a site assessment was conducted to determine the optimal location for installing the 145MVA transformer.

Ing. Peter Kofi Fletcher, General Manager for Ashanti Sub-transmission, and his team collaborated closely with the GRIDCo team on-site to identify a suitable location, with a focus on minimizing material costs for cable laying and civil works.

Presently, the region boasts two Bulk Supply Points, Anwomaso and Ridge, which channel high-voltage power to primary substations for distribution to end consumers.

