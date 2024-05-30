As part of the 49th-anniversary celebrations of ECOWAS, Resident Representative in Ghana has made a donation of assorted items to the Dzorwulu Special School on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

This gesture was part of the community’s effort to promote an inclusive society and safeguard the rights of children with special needs.

The donated items included food items such as rice, oil, sugar, vegetable oil, boxes of palm oil, a carton of sardine, a carton of mackerel, a carton of milk and milo, a carton of canned tomato puree, bags of salt and gari.

Other items included toiletries and stationery, all donated with the aim of supporting the government’s efforts in promoting the well-being of special children.

Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana who was present at the event assured the school of his outfit’s commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society.

He stated, “This is something that aligns with the social inclusion agenda of ECOWAS through the region and member states. What I am doing is what my colleagues and ambassadors of the ECOWAS all over the other countries are doing.

“We give special attention to these young people. And we hope that these items will support the work of the school. These children are ECOWAS citizens in Ghana, and it is our duty to support them in any way possible.”

The headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, Frederick Tetteh, upon receiving the items expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and his team for their kind gesture.

He indicated the items will go a long way in ensuring that the beneficiaries are well taken care of.

He said, “We did not expect that the Ambassador in his capacity will have time to pay us a visit and give us these items. We are very grateful to him and his team for this great support. Indeed, we try to feed the kids four times daily and having all these foodstuffs will add to our efforts. Thank you, Ambassador, for these gifts.”

ECOWAS Day is celebrated on May 28 of every year to honour the vision of the founding fathers and the huge sacrifice of member states and citizens in creating a single socioeconomic and political space for peace and prosperity for all.

As part of this year’s celebration, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Ghana engaged students at the Ghana Communication Technology University by sensitizing them on its mission as well as they need to embrace its digitalisation agenda.

During the session, Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, urged the youth to take an active interest in digital transformation to sustain the ECOWAS digitalisation agenda.

He cited the proliferation of digital tools which have become a vital component in the fight against issues such as terrorism and other transnational crimes.

He advised that digital tools are embraced for improved security and development.

“There is no way in this present day and age that any economy could develop without digital access and credentials. The youth are the future of the ECOWAS. The tools they need to get into this future is communication and information technology, especially in digital assets. Digitalisation should not be limited to the economic landscape.

He added, “It is also a sociopolitical and security landscape where digital tools such as cybercity and data analytics have become vital components in fighting terrorism another transnational crime. In the light of the foregoing, I urge you as changemakers and future leaders of our subregion to take an active interest in our digitalization agenda.”

