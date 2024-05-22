The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to revamp the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 general elections

Mr. Mahama said a joint private-public partnership will be secured to help revive the nation’s troubled oil refinery.

Speaking at a meeting with players in the petroleum downstream sector in Accra, Mr. Mahama said TOR will be given full attention under his next administration.

“We need to look again at how we can bring the refinery back in place. But I do think that the problems we have with running that refinery is because it is a state-owned enterprise.

“And we all know the inefficiencies that go with state-owned enterprises. And so we are open to private partnership in terms of bringing that refinery back into operation and running it, but we think that whatever private partnership or private participation is invited, it must come through a transparent process.”