The spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has cited difficulties in land acquisition as the primary reason for the delays in completing hostel facilities for head porters popularly known as Kayayei.

He emphasised the significance of these hostels in providing a stable environment for the Kayayei, enabling their participation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Dr. Boako explained that the completion of many of the projects has been hindered by land acquisition issues.

He stressed that the TVET initiative aims to create a platform to manage migration influxes and develop employment strategies for the Kayayei.

“We started from Agbogbloshie and land was given, and it became a whole tussle. There was another consideration with the Roman Catholic Church, partnering with Father Campbell, and we wanted to do that jointly with the Soup kitchen.

“There were some commitments from some of the landowners in Accra at a point, and it became a problem. I remember we had to go to the Ashanti region. We were looking for land, and we got some land at Bantama but people living around complained, and the main delaying factor was the land issue. Other than that, the government was prepared, and funding was available for this to be done.”

