In a bid to address the alarming rate of workplace accidents and injuries in Ghana, the immediate past Chair of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Ghana, Edward Debrah, has reignited calls for the passage of the Occupational Health and Safety Bill into law to protect the safety of the Ghanaian worker.

The bill, which has been pending in parliament for nearly two decades, aims to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring the safety and health of workers.

“It is deeply concerning. Many employees sustain life-threatening injuries in their workplaces and are often left without adequate care or support. Others also lose their lives because of failure on the part of their bosses to provide safe working spaces. It’s high time we prioritised their safety,” Debrah emphasized.

His call echoes similar appeals made by the Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals and other stakeholders, who have repeatedly called for its passage.

He further stated: “We can’t sit and watch these things happen. Many countries have passed theirs, and it’s difficult to understand why Ghana’s parliament has still not passed it into law.”

The International Labour Organisation estimates that over 2 million people die every year due to occupational injuries or diseases.

Event

Debrah made the call while addressing participants at this year’s Safety Profit Conference held on the University of Ghana campus on April 24. The event, themed “Safety Saves Lives” brought together distinguished health and safety professionals from Ghana, Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom to discuss best practices for achieving safer work environments.

As the Founder of ED Consults – a company that offers consulting and training services to corporate organizations and HSSEQ professionals, Debrah’s advocacy is driven by his passion for creating safer work environments. He believes that with the passage of the Occupational Health and Safety Bill, Ghana would have taken a bold step towards creating a safer, healthier work environment for its citizens.