Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Information Minister, has praised the technological legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former deputy information minister stated that Mr Mahama’s legacy is unparalleled. He pointed out that Mr Mahama recognised the significant advantages of digital infrastructure, which inspired him to make substantial investments in the sector.

In a video sighted by Citi News on Sunday, Mr Ofosu noted that the former President funded the development of a 1000km rural fibre network stretching from Accra to Bawku which connected six regions (Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Northern, North East and Upper East), 26 districts, and over 100 communities.

Furthermore, he said Mr Mahama invested in a 300km radius metro fibre network encompassing Accra and Tema which had the capacity to provide Wifi and other ICT services to millions of Ghanaians and businesses within the area.

“An LTE/4G network with over 119 base stations across the length and breadth of Ghana, to provide internet services and network backbone support to all government agencies (Ministries, Departments, Districts, etc),” he added.

