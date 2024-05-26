The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has called for the enhancement of unified platforms that promote dialogue.

This appeal is in response to the escalating tensions, electoral unrest, labour disputes, protests, and other industrial actions in anticipation of the 2024 general elections.

Levinia Addae-Mensah, Deputy Executive Director of WANEP, underscored that while it’s impossible to control individual emotions and actions, the platforms where these actions are expressed can be regulated.

Her comments were made during the inauguration of the National Elections Response Group (NERG) by WANEP, an initiative aimed at bolstering security for the upcoming 2024 general elections, in Accra on Wednesday, May 22 .

“Over the past two decades that the West African Region has been part of democratization, we come to see some of these things becoming commonplace, nevertheless we don’t take them for granted. So as WANEP, our call is to consistently advocate for strengthening concerted platforms that allow for dialogue,” Ms Addae-Mensah stated.

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Commissioner overseeing Operations at the Electoral Commission (EC), commended WANEP’s initiative and emphasised the commission’s dedication to working with them to guarantee a free and fair election.

“We’re grateful for such a laudable initiative, to ensure a peaceful election this year. As an institution responsible for the conduct of elections in the country, we on our part are prepared to deliver to the good people of Ghana, a credible, free, fair and transparent election come 2024,” he said.