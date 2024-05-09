Bernard Mornah, former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, argues that Ghanaians are not experiencing different outcomes because they consistently vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Thursday, he emphasised that if Ghanaians wanted to see change they had to vote for a new party other than NDC and NPP.

He stated, “If we want to do service for our nation, we want to bring about an avalanche of job opportunities for our young, we want to create opportunities for our industry players, we want to ensure that the Ghanaian entrepreneur can match toe to toe to the Western entrepreneurs, to the Eastern entrepreneurs, then you need a new brand and you cannot follow that crowd and expect that something will change.”

“And there is a popular saying that if you continue to do something repeatedly you don’t expect different results and that is how come the people of Ghana have not obtained any result apart from you vote NDC out, you vote NPP in, you vote NPP out you bring NDC in.”

He also added that he is well-suited to be Ghana’s next president.

He attributes this to his ability to address the greed that has ensnared the country’s leadership and his courage to implement policies that would advance the country.

“There are many reasons because I see that first and foremost the greed of our leadership has collapsed our economy and actually blurred the future of our nation.

“I have also seen that because of lack of courage, our leaders have acquiesced to policies and programmes from Western and Breton Wood institutions that tend to undermine our forward growth as a nation. Thirdly I also see that it appears that sometimes we went [go] to school, and we only learn not to come and apply what we have learnt within the confines of our environment.”