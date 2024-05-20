Professor Kojo Yankah, a former Minister of State under the Rawlings administration, has condemned government officials acquiring and owning state properties, describing it as “morally wrong.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 20, 2024, Prof. Yankah, who is also the Founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum (PAHM) and the African University College of Communications (AUCC), emphasised that state assets belong to the state and should be held in trust for all citizens.

His comments come amid controversy over the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) selling four hotels to Bryan Acheampong, the Abetifi Member of Parliament and Minister of Food and Agriculture.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and stop the sale of the hotels to the MP.

The hotels include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

However, SSNIT has defended the move, stating that the decision to partner with an investor was made to raise capital to invest in their hotels and assist in their management.

According to SSNIT, this process began in 2018 through International Competitive Tendering (ICT) processes, as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act.



